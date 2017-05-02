Facts

15:19 02.05.2017

Three Odesa region council members from opposition summoned for questioning

The police have summoned three deputies of Odesa regional council from the Opposition Bloc, Viktor Baransky, Vitaliy Sautenkov and Oleksadr Adzelenko, for questioning, the press service of the party's branch in Odesa region has said.

"At eight o'clock this morning, detectives of the investigative directorate of the National Police Main Department served me and my colleague Viktor Baransky with a summons for questioning... We have been brought to the department, apparently for the whole day, so that we will be unable to pay our respects to the May 2 victims," Sautenkov wrote on his Facebook account to comment on the situation.

The summons, a photo of which the deputy included in his post, gives the number of the criminal case as part of which he has been summoned for questioning, but the subject of this criminal case is unknown.

The Opposition Bloc press service said that the deputies were summoned for questioning as part of a criminal inquiry launched on May 2, 2014 into the death of people in Odesa's House of Trade Unions.

Baransky also said he had been served with the summons with the help of activists of nationalist organizations.

"As I was on my way to a monastery to attend a prayer service for the victims of the tragedy, I was stopped by the police together with representatives of far-right organizations. It is not clear whether it was the Right Sector or AutoMaidan. They handed a summons to me. There were around 15 representatives of AutoMaidan. They surrounded the car. The summons demands that I come to the regional police department at nine o'clock this morning for questioning as part of the May 2 [events] case," Baransky was quoted as saying by the press service.

The same report also indicates that the Security Service of Ukraine searched the place of residence of Opposition Bloc regional council deputy Serhiy Cherviakov.

Interfax-Ukraine
UKR.NET- новости со всей Украины.

