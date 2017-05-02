Four Ukrainian soldiers wounded in ATO zone

Four Ukrainian military servicemen have been wounded in the anti-terrorist operation (ATO) zone in the past 24 hours, Ukrainian Defense Ministry's Spokesman for ATO Issues Oleksandr Motuzianyk has said.

"No Ukrainian soldier has been killed due to hostilities, while four servicemen have been wounded," he said at a briefing in Kyiv on Tuesday.

Motuzianyk said that three servicemen were wounded in the Luhansk sector. One more soldier was wounded near Butivka mine (Donetsk sector).

Earlier in the morning the press center of the ATO headquarters reported that 55 cases of shelling by militants was recorded in the past 24 hours.