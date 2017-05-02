Facts

13:47 02.05.2017

Militants shell Maryinka using 82 mm mortars - JCCC

Suburbs of Maryinka were shelled by militants using 82 mm mortars late on Monday, May 1, the Ukrainian side of the Joint Centre on Control and Coordination (JCCC) of issues related to the ceasefire regime and the stabilization of the situation, with the participation of representatives of Ukraine, the Russian Federation and the OSCE has reported.

"Today in the evening, on May 1, when ATO [anti-terrorist operation] positions near the settlement of Maryinka were shelled, suburbs of the settlement came under enemy's fire. According to preliminary information, two civilians were wounded by fragments. They were taken to the Kurakhove town hospital," the press center of ATO headquarters reported, referring to JCCC, on Facebook late on Monday.

Six 82 mm mortars were fired, JCCC said.

Ukraine condemns shelling banned arms into settlements by armed groups in separate districts in Donetsk region (ORDO). This puts lives and health of civilians under a threat.

