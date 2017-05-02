Facts

12:09 02.05.2017

U.S. Congress to allot at least $560 mln for Ukraine in 2017

The 2017 consolidated appropriations act, allotting at least $560 million for Ukraine, has been submitted to the U.S. Congress, the Ukrainian embassy to the United States said on Facebook on Tuesday.

"The 2017 consolidated appropriations act, which allocates at least $560 million for programs of assistance to Ukraine, has been submitted to the U.S. Congress. In particular, the U.S. intends to assign at least $238 million for military assistance to and security policy of Ukraine before the end of this fiscal year [October 1]," the embassy said.

Excluding credit guarantees, which are not in sight this year so far ($275 million were assigned from last year's budget for those purposes), allocations will grow for other assistance programs (by $27 million, compared to 2016), the embassy said.

The funds assigned for strengthening Ukraine's defense and security are only part of the overall sum of $350 million, which could be fully used after October 1, 2017, it said.

The appropriations act is due to be approved by the Senate and the House of Representatives before May 5, 2017 and then to be signed by the U.S. president.

Interfax-Ukraine
