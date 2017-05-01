Facts

14:24 01.05.2017

EU insists on revising amendments to e-declaration law in Ukraine – EU Delegation to Ukraine

The European Union has said that the Ukrainian parliament should reconsider the new amendments in the legislation governing asset declarations, in particular, concerning the submission of declarations by anti-corruption activists.

"We do, however, have concerns regarding the new amendments in the legislation governing asset declarations. We believe that is important to preserve the asset declaration system for public officials. The parliament should therefore reconsider these amendments as soon as possible," the EU Delegation to Ukraine told Interfax-Ukraine.

The EU Delegation to Ukraine also said transparency rules for NGOs should follow international best practices and we stand ready to share our experiences in this regard.

"The call for increased transparency in the NGO sector is fully understandable. But it should be handled as a separate issue," they said.

The introduction of an ambitious asset declaration system for public officials has been a major achievement on Ukraine's path towards more transparency and accountability in the public sphere, the EU Delegation to Ukraine said.

IMPORTANT

Radical Party leader: Poroshenko decrees to denaturalize MP Artemenko who proposed holding referendum on Crimea

Draft program for restoration and development of peace in Ukraine's east submitted to Cabinet

OSCE SMM refuses to recognize explosion of its vehicle in Luhansk region as accident

Yanukovych gang's money to be confiscated on Friday – PGO head

Health Ministry, NABU sign memo on cooperation and information exchange

LATEST

Turbulence injures 27 passengers of Moscow-Bangkok flight, 3 undergoing surgeries - Thai Health Ministry

Sea Breeze 2017 drills to be held in a 'free play' mode - Ukrainian Navy deputy commander

Ukrainian soldier killed, seven wounded in ATO zone

President's citizenship commission has not considered stripping Artemenko of citizenship

Ukrainian police report progress in investigation of Odesa events of May 2, 2014

ADVERTISING

SOCIAL

ADVERTISING
Interfax-Ukraine
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
Loading...
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING

UKR.NET- новости со всей Украины.

ADVERTISING
WEATHER
изучение английского
купить туфли мужские
Квартиры в Вишневом
ADVERTISING