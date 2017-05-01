EU insists on revising amendments to e-declaration law in Ukraine – EU Delegation to Ukraine

The European Union has said that the Ukrainian parliament should reconsider the new amendments in the legislation governing asset declarations, in particular, concerning the submission of declarations by anti-corruption activists.

"We do, however, have concerns regarding the new amendments in the legislation governing asset declarations. We believe that is important to preserve the asset declaration system for public officials. The parliament should therefore reconsider these amendments as soon as possible," the EU Delegation to Ukraine told Interfax-Ukraine.

The EU Delegation to Ukraine also said transparency rules for NGOs should follow international best practices and we stand ready to share our experiences in this regard.

"The call for increased transparency in the NGO sector is fully understandable. But it should be handled as a separate issue," they said.

The introduction of an ambitious asset declaration system for public officials has been a major achievement on Ukraine's path towards more transparency and accountability in the public sphere, the EU Delegation to Ukraine said.