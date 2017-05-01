Facts

13:34 01.05.2017

Ukrainian soldier killed, seven wounded in ATO zone

One Ukrainian solider has been killed and seven have been wounded in the anti-terrorist operation zone (ATO) in Donbas in the past 24 hours, Defense Ministry's Spokesman Andriy Lysenko has said.

"As a result of hostilities, one Ukrainian serviceman was killed and seven other were wounded," he said at a briefing in Kyiv on Monday.

Lysenko said that the main casualties were in Katerynivka where one serviceman was killed and two wounded in shelling.

In addition, an explosion of an explosive device two servicemen were injured near Krymske, and one each soldier was injured in shelling near Avdiyivka, Maryinka and Vodiane.

IMPORTANT

Radical Party leader: Poroshenko decrees to denaturalize MP Artemenko who proposed holding referendum on Crimea

Draft program for restoration and development of peace in Ukraine's east submitted to Cabinet

OSCE SMM refuses to recognize explosion of its vehicle in Luhansk region as accident

Yanukovych gang's money to be confiscated on Friday – PGO head

Health Ministry, NABU sign memo on cooperation and information exchange

LATEST

President's citizenship commission has not considered stripping Artemenko of citizenship

Ukrainian police report progress in investigation of Odesa events of May 2, 2014

Interpol didn't issue search notice for Yatsenyuk - Ukrainian interior minister

OSCE SMM patrol sees explosion near LPR checkpoint, another group of observers hear shot from small arms

Several people detained at unpermitted rally in St. Pete - eyewitnesses

ADVERTISING

SOCIAL

ADVERTISING
Interfax-Ukraine
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
Loading...
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING

UKR.NET- новости со всей Украины.

ADVERTISING
WEATHER
изучение английского
купить товары для кошек
Квартиры в Вишневом
ADVERTISING