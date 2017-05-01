Ukrainian soldier killed, seven wounded in ATO zone

One Ukrainian solider has been killed and seven have been wounded in the anti-terrorist operation zone (ATO) in Donbas in the past 24 hours, Defense Ministry's Spokesman Andriy Lysenko has said.

"As a result of hostilities, one Ukrainian serviceman was killed and seven other were wounded," he said at a briefing in Kyiv on Monday.

Lysenko said that the main casualties were in Katerynivka where one serviceman was killed and two wounded in shelling.

In addition, an explosion of an explosive device two servicemen were injured near Krymske, and one each soldier was injured in shelling near Avdiyivka, Maryinka and Vodiane.