Draft program for restoration and development of peace in Ukraine's east submitted to Cabinet

Minister for Temporary Occupied Territories and Internally Displaced Persons Vadym Chernysh has said the draft government target program for the restoration and development of peace in the eastern regions of Ukraine has been submitted for approval to the Cabinet of Ministers.

"The draft of the program is still at the stage of coordination. There is the regulation of the Cabinet that provides that if the ministry prepares a draft act, held its public discussion and sent it for approval to other ministries, the answer should be provided within ten days. We have not received answers from many ministries, although it's been three weeks now," he said in an exclusive interview with Interfax-Ukraine.

The minister noted that the process of developing the program was complicated and lengthy, since it involved both central and local authorities, as well as international and Ukrainian non-governmental organizations.

In some cases, the participants of the process had radically different views on certain issues.

Interfax-Ukraine
