Ukraine, Norway launch dialogue on European integration

During her visit to Norway, Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration of Ukraine Ivanna Klympush-Tsintsadze met with Norwegian Minister for EU Affairs and European Economic Area Frank Bakke-Jensen to discuss European integration, the press service of the Deputy Prime Minister of Ukraine reported.

"The parties announced a joint statement on launching a bilateral dialogue on European integration, which aims at exchanging and developing knowledge on how countries that are not members of the EU can participate and promote European integration. Norway will share experience and knowledge about the participating in the European Economic Area, the European Free Trade Association, the Schengen area and other European agencies," the government said on Friday.

In addition, during the meeting they discussed the significant potential for exchanging experience and deepening bilateral dialogue. To this end, the priority sectors of cooperation were identified, as well as Norway's support for Ukraine.

They also noted that this dialogue will promote bilateral trade and business opportunities.