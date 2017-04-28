Health Ministry, NABU sign memo on cooperation and information exchange

The Health Ministry and the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU) have signed a memorandum on cooperation and exchange of information as for abuses the ministry revealed during the execution of its powers.

Acting Minister of Health Ulana Suprun said the memorandum allowed structuring anti-corruption work in the healthcare sector and making it more effective.

"We should know how and to what law enforcement agencies to properly transfer information so that law enforcers could effectively act to bring violations to trial and punish violators," she told reporters.

Suprun noted the Ministry of Health has already cooperated with the NABU "in some cases" and noted the effectiveness of such cooperation.

"We learned that the Heart Institute bought medicines at inflated prices, but this was done so that it looked almost legal," she cited the example of violations in the procurement sphere.