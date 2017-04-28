Facts

14:56 28.04.2017

Poroshenko expects visa-free travel with EU to come into force on June 11

President of Ukraine Petro Poroshenko expects a visa-free regime with the European Union will come into force on June 11 this year.

"On June 11, this decision (knocking on wood) should come into force, and Ukrainians will freely travel," Poroshenko said during the transfer of military equipment to the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine in Kyiv on Friday.

He also recalled that the final decision on the visa-free regime should be adopted by the Council of the EU on May 11 this year.

The president said that "it is a milestone when we move away from the Russian Empire and return to the European cradle."

"The flow of Ukrainian citizens who will travel to Europe will definitely grow, and the burden on the State Border Guard Service will increase," he said.

In this regard, the president set the task before the border service to get ready for this process, not to allow a queue at the border. "Similarly, the tasks will be set to launch low-cost means of transport to Ukraine to reduce the cost of transportation," the president said.

Interfax-Ukraine
