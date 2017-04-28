Blocked $1.4 bln on Yanukovych's accounts and his cronies enter State Treasury – Poroshenko

The confiscated funds ($1.4 billion) of Ex-President of Ukraine Viktor Yanukovych and his cronies have been transferred to the accounts of the State Treasury of Ukraine, Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko has said.

"I have come here after the report made by the Prosecutor General and the NSDC secretary that the investigation had been completed, a court decision adopted and today at midnight it came into force on the confiscation of $1.4 billion that belonged to the former president and his clique [...] Today the button was pressed and money from blocked accounts were credited to the accounts of the State Treasury," Poroshenko said during the transfer of military equipment to the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine in Kyiv on Friday.

Poroshenko also addressed the Verkhovna Rada with an appeal to make changes to the state budget of Ukraine in order to use the confiscated funds of former President Viktor Yanukovych and his entourage for the needs of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

"I appealed to the government and parliament for the parliament to adopt appropriate changes to the state budget. And the first priority of using this money will be the restoration of the fighting capacity of the Ukrainian troops, the Ukrainian Armed Forces, the National Guard, the Security Service of Ukraine, the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine and the National Police," he said.

The president said that the ex-president's funds should go for the construction of an ammunition production plant, the purchase of modern electronic warfare equipment, counter battery radars, modern drones, as well as the construction of hostels for servicemen who serve under contract and military hotels for servicemen.

"It is very important that part of the funds go to the construction of a rehabilitation center for ATO soldiers who suffered during the Russian aggression. But it is also important that some of these funds go to social protection of the least protected social groups, so that they won't be eaten away, but invested in the infrastructure and serve for the Ukrainian people for many years," Poroshenko said.