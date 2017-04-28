Ukraine, Belarus agree to complete border demarcation in near future – Poroshenko

President of Ukraine Petro Poroshenko has said that he had agreed with President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko to complete the demarcation of the joint state border in the near future.

"We agreed to complete the demarcation of our state borders in the near future, which, unfortunately, was not carried out in recent years, but will become an additional factor of the security of the two states," the president said during the transfer of military equipment to the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine in Kyiv on Friday.