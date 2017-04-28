Facts

13:30 28.04.2017

Interfax-Ukraine to host press conference 'Ukrainian Software Product "1С: Enterprise" vs. SBU's Arbitrary Behavior. Consequences of the Search at the Company's Office'

Today, on April 28, at 14.00, the Interfax-Ukraine News Agency's press center will host a press conference, entitled "Ukrainian Software product '1С: Enterprise' vs. SBU's Arbitrary Behavior. Consequences of the Search at the Company's Office." The participants will include '1C:Enterprise' business analyst Viktoria Ilchenko; lawyer of the state-run enterprise Eurosoftprom Andriy Subotin; lawyer Andriy Rudenko (8/5a Reitarska Street). Registration requires press accreditation.

Interfax-Ukraine
