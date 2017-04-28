Facts

12:02 28.04.2017

Poroshenko meeting with Lutenko, Turchynov on special confiscation of $1.5 bln from Yanukovych's cronies

President of Ukraine Petro Poroshenko is holding a meeting with Prosecutor General Yuriy Lutsenko and Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council Oleksandr Turchynov regarding special confiscation of $1.5 billion from the funds of Ex-President Viktor Yanukovych and his team to the state budget of Ukraine.

Turchynov and Lutsenko went to the president immediately after visiting the office of the state Oschadbank with the appropriate court order, within which the state bank's leadership began executing the court's decision on special confiscation of these funds, an informed source told Interfax-Ukraine.

IMPORTANT

Some dealers of 1C software in Ukraine placed on sanction list - SBU

Ukrainian soldier killed near Krasnohorivka – ATO HQ

Hungarian customs officers detain smuggled 125,000 packages of cigarettes, almost 1 tonnes of amber from Ukraine – PGO chief

It is possible to review sanctions against Russia if it refuses its aggression against Ukraine – Groysman

Kyiv says PACE president must adhere to rule of law, organization's principles

LATEST

Interfax-Ukraine to host press conference 'Ukrainian Software Product "1С: Enterprise" vs. SBU's Arbitrary Behavior. Consequences of the Search at the Company's Office'

Ukrainian JCCC asks ICRC to assist in release of two Ukrainian hostages

Klympush-Tsintsadze is on working visit to Norway

Today, on April 28, at 14.00, Interfax-Ukraine to host press conference 'Ukrainian Software Product "1С: Enterprise" vs. SBU's Arbitrary Behavior. Consequences of the Search at the Company's Office'

Ukraine remains priority on U.S. agenda – Assistant Secretary of State Kaidanow

ADVERTISING

SOCIAL

ADVERTISING
Interfax-Ukraine
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
Loading...
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING

UKR.NET- новости со всей Украины.

ADVERTISING
WEATHER
изучение английского
кроссовки мужские
Квартиры в Вишневом
ADVERTISING