Poroshenko meeting with Lutenko, Turchynov on special confiscation of $1.5 bln from Yanukovych's cronies

President of Ukraine Petro Poroshenko is holding a meeting with Prosecutor General Yuriy Lutsenko and Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council Oleksandr Turchynov regarding special confiscation of $1.5 billion from the funds of Ex-President Viktor Yanukovych and his team to the state budget of Ukraine.

Turchynov and Lutsenko went to the president immediately after visiting the office of the state Oschadbank with the appropriate court order, within which the state bank's leadership began executing the court's decision on special confiscation of these funds, an informed source told Interfax-Ukraine.