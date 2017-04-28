Facts

10:39 28.04.2017

Ukrainian soldier killed near Krasnohorivka – ATO HQ

As a result of the shelling of the stronghold of the unit of one of the mechanized brigades, whose personnel are performing combat missions in the coastal sector near Krasnohorivka, a soldier of the Armed Forces of Ukraine has been killed and four more defenders injured, the ATO press center reported on its Facebook page on Friday morning.

The enemy was firing from the village of Staromykhailivka, which is temporarily situated on uncontrolled territory of Ukraine.

The headquarters note that in this sector the enemy used 120-mm and 82-mm mortars, ZU-23-2 anti-aircraft guns, grenade launchers of various systems and small arms. In particular, the enemy used 20 minutes of 82-mm caliber and 30 minutes of 120-mm caliber to fire on the ATO positions.

Interfax-Ukraine
