10:38 28.04.2017

Klympush-Tsintsadze is on working visit to Norway

During the working visit to the Kingdom of Norway, Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration of Ukraine Ivanna Klympush-Tsintsadze has met with Chair of the Standing Committee on Foreign Affairs and Defense of Norway Anniken Huitfeldt.

Klympush-Tsintsadze informed Huitfeldt about the situation in the east of Ukraine and the state of implementation of the Minsk agreements. Special attention was paid to the humanitarian situation. In this context, Huitfeldt confirmed the clear position of Norway regarding the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine, as well as the unchanged position regarding the extension of personal and sectoral sanctions against the Russian Federation, the press service of the deputy prime minister of Ukraine said.

The parties also discussed issues of economic cooperation, in particular, with regard to strengthening bilateral trade ties. Huitfeldt expressed the wish to carry out further development of bilateral contacts, in particular, at the inter-parliamentary level.

Interfax-Ukraine
