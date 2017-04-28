Hungarian customs officers detain smuggled 125,000 packages of cigarettes, almost 1 tonnes of amber from Ukraine – PGO chief

Hungarian customs officers have detained a vehicle with smuggled goods from Ukraine.

"Today [on April 27] Hungarian customs officers have detained 125,002 packages of cigarettes and 916 kilograms of amber in a vehicle that left Ukraine," Ukrainian Prosecutor General Yuriy Lutsenko wrote on his Facebook page late on Thursday.

He said that an investigator of Prosecutor General's Office (PGO) in Zakarpattia region notified the chief inspector of the Tysa customs checkpoint V.Berchi who allowed the smuggled goods to leave Ukraine that he is charged of a crime committed under Part 2 of Article 364 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

According to a petition of the PGO, top managers of the checkpoint and the Tysa department are suspended from their posts.