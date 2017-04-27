Ukraine remains priority on U.S. agenda – Assistant Secretary of State Kaidanow

Ukraine is still on the agenda of the U.S. administration, U.S. Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary of State for Political-Military Affairs Tina Kaidanow has said.

Ukraine has been and remains the priority on the U.S. administration's agenda, Kaidanow said at a meeting with First Deputy Foreign Minister of Ukraine Vadym Prystaiko, the Foreign Ministry's press service said on Thursday.

The two officials also discussed the prospects for bilateral policy, in particular in the field of U.S. military assistance. Kaidanow noted the importance of the continuation of the reform in Ukraine and underscored the unchanging solid support of the United States for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine.