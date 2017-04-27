Facts

15:32 27.04.2017

Energoatom increases share in total power generation by 0.3%, DTEK cuts by 1.8% in 2016

The share of Energoatom in total generation of electricity in Ukraine in 2016 increased by 0.3%, to 57.6%, while that of DTEK, on the contrary, decreased by 1.8%, to 24.3%, according to the Antimonopoly Committee of Ukraine (AMC).

Corresponding figures are given in the AMC recommendation dated April 13, 2017 on the elimination of circumstances contributing to the violation of competition laws in the electricity market.

According to the agency, Energoatom in 2014-2015 increased its share in total generation of electricity at a faster rate - 5.8-7.2%, while DTEK was losing the share at a rate of 1.3-2.7% per year.

IMPORTANT

It is possible to review sanctions against Russia if it refuses its aggression against Ukraine – Groysman

Kyiv says PACE president must adhere to rule of law, organization's principles

President dismisses Doroshenko from Kyrgyzstan ambassador post

Trilateral Contract Group's humanitarian subgroup negotiates procedural issues in prisoners' verification mechanism - Sajdik

Press conference on SAP performance on Ukraine's market in 2016 cancelled

LATEST

EU ready to assist in Ukraine's civil service reform with active involvement of govt and society – Mingarelli

Ukrainian army trained, reformed thanks to Minsk Agreements

Ukraine's Defense Ministry expects further material, technical support from U.S., including defensive weapons

Ukraine, Denmark agree to activate high-level contacts through defense ministries

Tedis Ukraine pays UAH 300 mln fine

ADVERTISING

SOCIAL

ADVERTISING
Interfax-Ukraine
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
Loading...
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING

UKR.NET- новости со всей Украины.

ADVERTISING
WEATHER
изучение английского
куртки мужские в Украине
Квартиры в Вишневом
ADVERTISING