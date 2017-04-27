Energoatom increases share in total power generation by 0.3%, DTEK cuts by 1.8% in 2016

The share of Energoatom in total generation of electricity in Ukraine in 2016 increased by 0.3%, to 57.6%, while that of DTEK, on the contrary, decreased by 1.8%, to 24.3%, according to the Antimonopoly Committee of Ukraine (AMC).

Corresponding figures are given in the AMC recommendation dated April 13, 2017 on the elimination of circumstances contributing to the violation of competition laws in the electricity market.

According to the agency, Energoatom in 2014-2015 increased its share in total generation of electricity at a faster rate - 5.8-7.2%, while DTEK was losing the share at a rate of 1.3-2.7% per year.