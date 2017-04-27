Facts

15:31 27.04.2017

It is possible to review sanctions against Russia if it refuses its aggression against Ukraine – Groysman

The revision of the sanctions policy against the Russian Federation can only be an encouragement if Moscow refuses aggression against Ukraine, Prime Minister of Ukraine Volodymyr Groysman has said.

"The sanctions that were imposed against the aggressor country - they are imposed as a punishment for disrespect to international law and for violating the borders of a sovereign country, for killing Ukrainian citizens on their land," Groysman said at a meeting with ambassadors at the Foreign Ministry of Ukraine in Kyiv on Thursday.

He stressed the important role of the Ukrainian army in protecting not only the borders of Ukraine, but also Europe.

"Therefore, we believe that any revision of such a policy [sanctional] should be provided only as a reward for the fact that the aggressor abandoned his plans, withdrew his troops and weapons," the prime minister said.

UKR.NET- новости со всей Украины.

