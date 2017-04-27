EU ready to assist in Ukraine's civil service reform with active involvement of govt and society – Mingarelli

The European Union has already provided Ukraine with EUR 104 million of financial assistance for the reform of the civil service and intend to continue helping upon condition of active participation of the government and society in the reform of public administration, head of the EU Delegation to Ukraine Hugues Mingarelli has said.

The EU has already mobilized EUR 90 million in budget support and EUR 14 million in technical assistance for public administration reform. If the government continues to actively participate in this process, and if we see the serious intentions of the community, we will continue supporting you and are ready to share our experience, he said during a conference on public administration reform with the participation of Ukrainian Prime Minister Volodymyr Groysman in Kyiv on Thursday.

Mingarelli said that the work of Prime Minister Groysman and Minister of the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine Vitaliy Sayenko on the reform of the state administration gives hope for its success.

The head of the EU representation in Ukraine said that the Ukrainian ministries need to "bring in some new blood." At the same time, he said that it is extremely important to ensure a transparent staffing of civil servants. Also, according to him, it is necessary to arrange training and training programs for civil servants, and the EU supports Ukraine in this matter.

Be aware that you can rely on the EU in recruiting civil servants, Mingarelli said.