12:59 27.04.2017

Ukrainian army trained, reformed thanks to Minsk Agreements

The Ukrainian Armed Forces are capable of performing missions set by the government if martial law is declared, Deputy Defense Minister Ihor Pavlovsky said.

"In the event the conflict in eastern Ukraine develops and in the event martial law is imposed, the Ukrainian Armed Forces are now fully capable of fulfilling the orders by the state's leadership as regards mobilization and deployment for full use by mobilizing a trained reserve. There is no problem here," Pavlovsky said at an international security conference held in Kyiv on Thursday.

At the same time, Pavlovsky said the army have been trained and reformed in a situation of conflict over the past three years thanks to the Minsk Agreements.

"As we have the Minsk format, the intensity of the conflict in the eastern part of the country is low. This enables us now to achieve a number of objectives, such as making the army professional, arm it, and set up new structural branches, in particular, the Special Operations Forces," he said.

Ukraine has lost over 10,000 citizens, including 2,652 servicemen, since the beginning of the military conflict in Donbas, he said.

"The escalation of the conflict should not be ruled out," Pavlovsky said.

Interfax-Ukraine
