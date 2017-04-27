Ukraine, Denmark agree to activate high-level contacts through defense ministries

Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration of Ukraine Ivanna Klympush-Tsintsadze has discussed with Permanent Secretary of the Defense Ministry of Denmark Thomas Ahrenkiel the implementation of the joint project Northern Falcon.

During the meeting in Copenhagen of Klympush-Tsintsadze with Ahrenkiel, an agreement was reached to activate high-level contacts in the near future through the ministries of defense of both states aimed at implementing mutually beneficial projects of bilateral cooperation, the press service of the deputy PM said on Wednesday.

"In this context, the parties highly appreciated the implementation of the joint project Northern Falcon in 2017, which is underway for the ninth consecutive year. Klympush-Tsintsadze expressed her gratitude to the Danish side for its support in reforming the Armed Forces of Ukraine and hope for continued fruitful cooperation in this area," a report says.

Klympush-Tsintsadze also said that the visit of the Danish Prime Minister Lars Lokke Rasmussen to Ukraine is expected in 2018.

The deputy PM of Ukraine also expressed her gratitude to the Danish side for implementing a number of projects aimed at supporting reforms.

In turn, the Danish side noted the opportunities for strengthening and expanding cooperation in the security and defense sector.

As reported, from mid-March to mid-April 2017, the joint Ukrainian-Danish military transport operation North Falcon-2017 was held. During the active phase of the operation, the pilots of the transport aviation of the Armed Forces carried out the task in Greenland (the autonomous territory of Denmark), delivering fuel and cargo from the Tule airbase (U.S.) to the Danish station Nord in polar circle.