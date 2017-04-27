Tedis Ukraine pays UAH 300 mln fine

Tedis Ukraine has paid UAH 300 million fine, and its top managers homes were raided by law enforcers, Ukrainian Prosecutor General Yuriy Lutsenko has said.

"Today homes top managers of Tedis company were raided under court rulings. The firm has paid the largest fine in the history of Antimonopoly Committee. UAH 300 million has been sent to the national budget of Ukraine," he wrote on his Facebook page on Wednesday.

Lutsenko also said that Prosecutor General's Office received documents on the start of the process of changing beneficiaries of Tedis Ukraine who are citizens of Russia.

As reported, Tedis Ukraine, established in 2011 as Megapolis-Ukraine Trade Company LLC, was renamed Tedis Ukraine LLC in May 2016.

The Antimonopoly Committee of Ukraine said that ultimate beneficiaries of the company are citizens of the European Union and Borys Kaufman.

Ukrainian Interior Minister Arsen Avakov said late March that over 100 raids were conducted as part of an investigation into the case against the monopolist of the Ukrainian tobacco market.

Lutsenko said that under Russian citizen Igor Kesayev's influence, people who coordinate all of their decisions with board members of Russia's Degtyaryov Plant have been appointed to key positions in the Tedis Ukraine company. A total of UAH 2.5 billion was taken out of Ukraine via transit firms' accounts in 2015-2017, despite the ban imposed by the NSDC and the National Bank of Ukraine.

The Antimonopoly Committee of Ukraine imposed a UAH 431 million fine on the company for abuse of monopoly, while the company challenged the decision in court.