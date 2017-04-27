Ex-director general, executive director of Odesa oil refinery involved in 'Kurchenko scam' on wanted list

The investigating judge of Prymorsky district court in Odesa has permitted to detain former director general and executive director of OJSC Odesa oil refinery, according to a posting on the website of the Prosecutor General's Office (PGO) of Ukraine.

"The above-mentioned top managers are charged with tax evasion by a criminal group using Odesa oil refinery, and over UAH 2 billion of taxes and duties were not paid to the national budget (Part 1, Article 255, Part 4, Article 28 and Part 3, Article 212, 366 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine)," the PGO said.

The two former officials have been placed on a wanted list.

"According to available information, they are staying in the Russian Federation," the PGO said.

Premises of Odesa oil refinery were raided on April 26.

During an investigation Prosecutor General's Office in Odesa region jointly with the police and the Security Service of Ukraine Department in Odesa region notified 16 persons that they suspected in involvement into criminal deals with fuel using the so-called "Kurchenko scam." A judgment of conviction has been issued against one of them.

On April 22, 2017, former deputy director general of Odesa oil refinery was arrested by court under a request of the Prosecutor General's Office.