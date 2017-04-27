Facts

10:54 27.04.2017

Ex-director general, executive director of Odesa oil refinery involved in 'Kurchenko scam' on wanted list

The investigating judge of Prymorsky district court in Odesa has permitted to detain former director general and executive director of OJSC Odesa oil refinery, according to a posting on the website of the Prosecutor General's Office (PGO) of Ukraine.

"The above-mentioned top managers are charged with tax evasion by a criminal group using Odesa oil refinery, and over UAH 2 billion of taxes and duties were not paid to the national budget (Part 1, Article 255, Part 4, Article 28 and Part 3, Article 212, 366 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine)," the PGO said.

The two former officials have been placed on a wanted list.

"According to available information, they are staying in the Russian Federation," the PGO said.

Premises of Odesa oil refinery were raided on April 26.

During an investigation Prosecutor General's Office in Odesa region jointly with the police and the Security Service of Ukraine Department in Odesa region notified 16 persons that they suspected in involvement into criminal deals with fuel using the so-called "Kurchenko scam." A judgment of conviction has been issued against one of them.

On April 22, 2017, former deputy director general of Odesa oil refinery was arrested by court under a request of the Prosecutor General's Office.

IMPORTANT

Kyiv says PACE president must adhere to rule of law, organization's principles

President dismisses Doroshenko from Kyrgyzstan ambassador post

Trilateral Contract Group's humanitarian subgroup negotiates procedural issues in prisoners' verification mechanism - Sajdik

Press conference on SAP performance on Ukraine's market in 2016 cancelled

Kyiv demands Russia release Crimean Tatar Zeytullayev

LATEST

Next TCG meeting to take place on May 15 – Sajdik

Raids in Dragon Capital office linked to charges of illegal use of software

Lukashenko, Poroshenko commemorate victims of Chornobyl disaster

Dragon Capital being raided by law enforcers, equipment being seized

EU envoys confirm decision on visa-free regime for Ukraine, next step is EU Council approval – Poroshenko

ADVERTISING

SOCIAL

ADVERTISING
Interfax-Ukraine
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
Loading...
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING

UKR.NET- новости со всей Украины.

ADVERTISING
WEATHER
изучение английского
price.ua/catalog4826.html
Квартиры в Вишневом
ADVERTISING