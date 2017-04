The Trilateral Contact Group (TCG) on the settlement of the situation in Donbas next time will meet for talks in Minsk (Belarus) on May 15, OSCE Special Envoy to the Trilateral Contact Group on Ukraine Martin Sajdik said.

"The next meeting of the TCG and working groups is scheduled for May 15. This is Monday, not Wednesday, it is connected with the upcoming holidays," Sajdik told reporters in Minsk after the meeting of the TCG on Wednesday.