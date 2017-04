President of Ukraine Petro Poroshenko has dismissed Mykola Doroshenko from the post of ambassador to the Kyrgyz Republic, the text of relevant decree No. 117/2017 dated April was published on the president's website.

"Dismiss Doroshenko Mykola Petrovych from the post of Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Ukraine to the Kyrgyz Republic," the decree reads.

Doroshenko was appointed ambassador to Kyrgyzstan on June 2, 2015.