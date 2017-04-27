Trilateral Contract Group's humanitarian subgroup negotiates procedural issues in prisoners' verification mechanism - Sajdik

The parties to the humanitarian subgroup of the Trilateral Contact Group on Ukraine succeeded in reaching an agreement in a number of procedural issues concerning the release of prisoners, OSCE Special Envoy to the group Martin Sajdik said.

The humanitarian subgroup focused on the release of persons illegally held due to the conflict, Sajdik told reporters following a meeting of the Trilateral Contact Group in Minsk on Wednesday.

An important task in this context is the creation of the mechanism of verification of wishes of those citizens who would like to stay after their release in the territory, where they were during the release, he said.

Sajdik said he is glad that today the sides were capable of agreeing on the procedural issues concerning the creation of this mechanism and that it will begin working promptly.