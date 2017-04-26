Raids in Dragon Capital office linked to charges of illegal use of software

Raids in the office of Dragon Capital Investment Company (Kyiv) are linked to charges of unlawful use of software, Head of Dragon Capital's press service Olha Bilobrovska has said.

"Now SBU [Security Service of Ukraine] is being raided our office of Dragon Capital. They have a court ruling permitting to seize computers. This concerns the unlawful use of software," she wrote on her Facebook page.

Bilobrovska said that the company legally bought software. She said that maybe they want to seize all PCs and paralyze the operation of the company.

Ukrainian Prime Minister Volodymyr Groysman at the government meeting on Wednesday said that he received information that Dragon Capital is being raided.

"I have received a message. I even do not know how to react to this. They told me that now Dragon Capital Investment Company is being raided by the police… equipment is being seized there," the prime minister said at the government meeting on Wednesday.

He ordered First Deputy Finance Minister Oksana Markarova to get in touch with Dragon Capital to understand what is going one.

Dragon Capital, founded in 2000, is a large investment company in Ukraine. It works in the field of direct investment and financial services, provides a full range of investment banking and brokerage services for corporate and private clients.