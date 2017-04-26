Facts

13:37 26.04.2017

Lukashenko, Poroshenko commemorate victims of Chornobyl disaster

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko arrived in the town of Chornobyl in Ukraine's Kyiv region on Wednesday.

Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko greeted him upon arrival, the Belarusian state-run news agency BelTA reported. The two leaders commemorated the deceased Chornobyl NPP disaster recovery workers and laid flower baskets at the Wall of Memory of the Heroes of Chornobyl memorial complex.

The Chornobyl Nuclear Power Plant suffered a meltdown on April 26, 1986.

Interfax-Ukraine
