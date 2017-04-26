Bill on Ukraine's Anti-Corruption Court should be passed by mid-June – EU delegation

The Delegation of the European Union in Ukraine expects the Verkhovna Rada to adopt a bill on the Anti-Corruption Court by mid-June 2017, while international experts, including European ones, have already prepared their proposals to the document.

"According to the commitment taken by Ukraine with the IMF, a law establishing Anti-Corruption Court should be adopted by the mid-June 2017," the EU Delegation in Ukraine said in its response to the query by Interfax-Ukraine concerning the preparation of the relevant bill.

The submission of a bill on anti-corruption courts to the Verkhovna Rada is in the hands of authorities in charge of the legislative process in Ukraine, in particular parliament, government, and the president, the diplomatic mission said.

The EU Delegation said the law on the judicial system and status of judges already envisages creation of the High Anti-Corruption Court (HACC). The implementation of this legislation will define the mandate, organizational structure as well as a selection process for judges of the HACC.

"An informal working group comprising members of international donor organizations and civil society experts have elaborated some proposals for the establishment of HACC, focusing in particular on the relations between these new courts and the existing judicial system, the selection procedure of judges, and the security and impartiality guarantees that should govern the process," the Delegation said adding that the EU took part in some of these discussions, either through its representatives or EU funded projects in the area of the justice system reform, and the fight against corruption.

While creation of the HACC is part of the overall reform of judiciary, it is of particular importance to sustainability and success of anti-corruption efforts in Ukraine, the EU Delegation said.