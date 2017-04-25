Facts

13:51 25.04.2017

EUAM proposes to create witnesses protection department in Ukraine

The European Union Advisory Mission (EUAM) on reforming the civil security sector of Ukraine considers it expedient to establish an independent agency for the protection of witnesses in Ukraine.

"At the moment there is no existing witness protection program in Ukraine, even if the National Police officers and the Security Service of Ukraine provide personal protection. We believe that Ukraine will only benefit if an independent witness protection agency is created in the country, similar to autonomous activities in the NABU (National Anti-Corruption Bureau)," the press service of the EUAM quotes the head of the EUAM operations department Udo Moller as saying.

According to him, the information that former criminals can provide can become decisive for the disclosure of the crime. "But, after sharing the testimonies, informants can demand protection," Moller said.

IMPORTANT

Poroshenko, Lukashenko to take part in events marking anniversary of Chornobyl nuclear power plant accident

Ukraine's Foreign Ministry to send note requesting Russia to provide information on terms of interim decision implementation of UN court

Kyiv denies Ukrainian troops' involvement in OSCE SMM vehicle blast

Turchynov blames OSCE monitor's death on Russian leaders

Ukrainian delegation in PACE demands impeachment of Agramunt – Gerashchenko

LATEST

Interfax-Ukraine to host press conference on the results of Committee of Ukrainian Voters study on 'Rating of Governors' Activity for the First Quarter of 2016'

Progress made in probe of Russian Duma ex-deputy Voronenkov's assassination

International Investment Bank shareholders approve 25% rise of charter capital

Poroshenko appoints Ukrainian president's authorized rep to monitor SBU performance

Poroshenko changes personnel of Commission for Coordination of Euro-Atlantic Integration of Ukraine

ADVERTISING

SOCIAL

ADVERTISING
Interfax-Ukraine
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
Loading...
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING

UKR.NET- новости со всей Украины.

ADVERTISING
WEATHER
изучение английского
спортивные энергетики на price.ua
Квартиры в Вишневом
ADVERTISING