EUAM proposes to create witnesses protection department in Ukraine

The European Union Advisory Mission (EUAM) on reforming the civil security sector of Ukraine considers it expedient to establish an independent agency for the protection of witnesses in Ukraine.

"At the moment there is no existing witness protection program in Ukraine, even if the National Police officers and the Security Service of Ukraine provide personal protection. We believe that Ukraine will only benefit if an independent witness protection agency is created in the country, similar to autonomous activities in the NABU (National Anti-Corruption Bureau)," the press service of the EUAM quotes the head of the EUAM operations department Udo Moller as saying.

According to him, the information that former criminals can provide can become decisive for the disclosure of the crime. "But, after sharing the testimonies, informants can demand protection," Moller said.