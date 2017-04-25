Facts

13:03 25.04.2017

Progress made in probe of Russian Duma ex-deputy Voronenkov's assassination

Law enforcers have made a significant progress in identifying those involved in the murder of former State Duma deputy Denis Voronenkov, Ukraine's National Police Chief Serhiy Kniazev has said.

"There are positive changes in the identification of persons involved in the commission of the willful murder of a former State Duma deputy Voronenkov," he said during his report to the board of the Ukrainian Interior Ministry in Kyiv on Tuesday.

As reported, ex-State Duma deputy Denis Voronenkov was killed in the Kyiv downtown on March 23. The murderer was wounded by the security guard of the former deputy and later died in the hospital.

