Facts

12:49 25.04.2017

Poroshenko, Lukashenko to take part in events marking anniversary of Chornobyl nuclear power plant accident

On Wednesday, April 26, President of Ukraine Petro Poroshenko will meet with President of the Republic of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko in the exclusion zone of the Chornobyl nuclear power plant, the presidential press service has reported.

"The presidents will jointly honor the memory of the victims of the Chornobyl disaster and visit a number of facilities at the Chornobyl nuclear power plant," the source said on Tuesday.

The presidents will also hold talks on the territory of Belarus.

