14:00 25.04.2017

Interfax-Ukraine to host press conference on the results of Committee of Ukrainian Voters study on 'Rating of Governors' Activity for the First Quarter of 2016'

On Tuesday, April 25, at 14.30, the Interfax-Ukraine News Agency's press center will host a press conference on the results of Committee of Ukrainian Voters study on "Rating of Governors' Activity for the First Quarter of 2016." The participants will include Director General of the Committee of Voters of Ukraine Oleksiy Koshel, an analyst of the Committee of Voters of Ukraine Denys Rybachok (8/5a Reitarska Street). Registration requires press accreditation.

Poroshenko, Lukashenko to take part in events marking anniversary of Chornobyl nuclear power plant accident

Ukraine's Foreign Ministry to send note requesting Russia to provide information on terms of interim decision implementation of UN court

Kyiv denies Ukrainian troops' involvement in OSCE SMM vehicle blast

Turchynov blames OSCE monitor's death on Russian leaders

Ukrainian delegation in PACE demands impeachment of Agramunt – Gerashchenko

EUAM proposes to create witnesses protection department in Ukraine

Progress made in probe of Russian Duma ex-deputy Voronenkov's assassination

International Investment Bank shareholders approve 25% rise of charter capital

Poroshenko appoints Ukrainian president's authorized rep to monitor SBU performance

Poroshenko changes personnel of Commission for Coordination of Euro-Atlantic Integration of Ukraine

