International Investment Bank shareholders approve 25% rise of charter capital

International Investment Bank (IIB, Kyiv) will increase charter capital by UAH 40.474 million, or by 25%, to UAH 202.1 million by sending part of 2016 profit to the charter capital.

According to a report on the bank's website, its shareholders made the relevant decision at a general meeting on April 19.

According to the National Bank, on January 1, 2017 the main shareholder of IIB was President of Ukraine Petro Poroshenko with a total of 60% of the bank.

As reported, Poroshenko, after assuming the post of the head of state, hired Rothschild and ICU investment company for the sale of his assets. However, due to a lack of buyers on January 14, 2016 the president announced the signing of a contract, through which he transferred his share in Roshen Corporation to an independent blind trust.

According to the president, following Roshen, International Investment Bank will be transferred to the trust for management.

International Investment Bank was founded in 2008.

The bank ranked 25th among 93 operating banks in the country as of January 1, 2017 in terms of total assets (UAH 6.893 billion), according to the National Bank of Ukraine.