Ukraine's Foreign Ministry to send note requesting Russia to provide information on terms of interim decision implementation of UN court

Ukraine will ask the Russian Federation to provide information on the terms of the implementation of the interim decision of the UN court under the Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Racial Discrimination, Deputy Foreign Minister of Ukraine for European Integration Olena Zerkal has said.

"The court's decision must be immediately executed. And we are going to address Russia with a diplomatic note, with a request on how and when Russia will implement this decision," the deputy minister said on ICTV TV channel on Monday night.

According to her, the issue of the need to lift all restrictions on the entry of the leaders of the Mejlis will also be raised before the Russian Federation.

"This decision entails many successive steps, which we are also going to undertake to show the world how the decisions are being implemented, what Russia is doing to make it impossible to simply execute the formal decision," she said.

As reported, on April 19, 2017, the United Nations' International Court of Justice ruled in Ukraine's lawsuit against Russia that Russia should ensure observance of the rights of the Crimean Tatars in Crimea, lift the ban from the Mejlis of the Crimean Tatar people and ensure availability of the Ukrainian-language education.

The court also expects the Russian Federation and Ukraine to implement the Minsk agreements.