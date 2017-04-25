Poroshenko appoints Ukrainian president's authorized rep to monitor SBU performance
The President of Ukraine Petro Poroshenko has appointed Dmytro Yarmak as the President's authorized representative to monitor the activities of the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU).
"Appoint Dmytro Borysovych Yarmak authorized representative of the Ukrainian president to monitor the activities of the Security Service of Ukraine," presidential decree No. 115/2017, published on the presidential website on Monday evening, reads.