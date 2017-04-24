Facts

17:34 24.04.2017

Kyiv denies Ukrainian troops' involvement in OSCE SMM vehicle blast

The Ukrainian Defense Ministry has denied the allegations by representatives of the self-proclaimed Luhansk People's Republic (LPR) on the alleged involvement of Ukrainians in the explosion of a vehicle carrying OSCE Special Monitoring Mission (SMM) observers in an area in Luhansk region not controlled by Kyiv on the evening of April 23.

"We are categorically denying the allegations on our involvement in the mine blast of an OSCE SMM vehicle," Ukrainian Defense Ministry spokesperson Oleksandr Motuzianyk told Interfax-Ukraine on Monday.

"I would like to remind you that the area where the incident happened has been under the control of the so-called LPR since summer of 2014," Motuzianyk said. "There can be no Ukrainian sabotage groups, and are none," in this area, he said.

"The Ukrainian side is observing the Minsk Agreements; in addition, the Joint Center for Control and Coordination reported that the Ukrainian side observed 'the regime of calm' on the day when this incident had happened. The enemy observed it as well," Motuzianyk said.

