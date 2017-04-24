Facts

16:57 24.04.2017

Ukrainian delegation in PACE demands impeachment of Agramunt – Gerashchenko

Ukraine's delegation in the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) demands starting the impeachment process against PACE President Pedro Agramunt, who visited Syria as the head of a delegation, First Deputy Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine Iryna Gerashchenko has said.

"Agramunt cannot head the PACE assembly, because he has violated the organization's principles. The chairperson of the PACE session said a hearing will be held at which Agramunt will be asked to answer questions. The Ukrainian delegation will demand changes to the rules procedure and initiate impeachment proceedings," Gerashchenko wrote on her Facebook page.

Ukrainian parliament deputy and PACE member Volodymyr Ariev wrote on his Facebook page that many PACE delegates are demanding Agramunt step down, as did Ukrainian MP and PACE delegate Boryslav Bereza.

"Agramunt's trip with a Russian delegation, including with members of the Russian lower house of parliament, to visit Syrian President Bashar al-Assad is the same as spitting in the face of Europe' political elite. He did not make the trip as a private deputy, as a Spanish lawmaker, but as PACE president. Several days after the visit Assad carried out a chemical gas attack that killed almost 100 Syrians, including children," Bereza said.

