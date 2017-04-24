Facts

12:27 24.04.2017

Poroshenko, Tillerson discuss Minsk implementation, possible deployment of peacekeepers in Donbas

President of Ukraine Petro Poroshenko has held a telephone conversation with U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, during which the two discussed among other things, the importance of Russia's implementation of the Minsk peace agreements and the possibility of deploying an international peacekeeping contingent in Donbas under the aegis of the United Nations, the presidential press service has reported.

"The president of Ukraine offered to activate discussions on the deployment of UN international peacekeeping mission in Donbas. The sides expressed concern over dangerous developments in Donbas and noted importance of Minsk agreements implementation, particularly its security components," the presidential website says.

In addition, Poroshenko expressed condolences to the family and friends of an American OSCE monitor, who was killed in a blast of an OSCE Special Monitoring Mission patrol car in occupied territory of Luhansk region on April 23 and "condemned all forms of constant impediment to OSCE SMM operation."

The officials also discussed the outcome of a Normandy telephone conversation of April 18 and U.S.-Russian talks that had taken place in Moscow on April 12.

Poroshenko expressed gratitude for the firm and unwavering position of the United States to continue the support of Ukraine based on the principle "nothing on Ukraine without Ukraine."

The president called for a unified international front to maintain sanctions against Russia "until Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity are fully restored."

What is more, the sides discussed issues of cementing strategic partnership between Ukraine and the United States as well as a schedule of bilateral contacts, including at the highest level.

