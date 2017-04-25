Facts

10:30 25.04.2017

Interfax-Ukraine to host press conference on 'Annual Business Climate Assessment 2016'

On Tuesday, April 25, at 11.00, the Interfax-Ukraine News Agency's press center will host a press conference by experts of USAID program Leadership in Economic Governance (USAID LEG), who will present new data of Annual Business Climate Assessment 2016 (ABCA). The participants will include coordinator of the USAID LEG program, executive director of the Institute for Economic Research and Policy Consulting Oksana Kuziakiv; expert of the USAID LEG program, junior researcher at the Institute for Economic Research and Policy Consulting Viktoria Bespalko; USAID LEG expert, senior researcher at the Institute for Economic Research and Policy Consulting Iryna Fedets, and senior economic adviser of the USAID LEG program, Chairman of the Board of the Institute for Economic Research and Policy Consulting Ihor Burakovsky (8/5a Reitarska Street). Registration requires press accreditation. More information by email: riznyk@ier.kiev.ua.

IMPORTANT

Kyiv denies Ukrainian troops' involvement in OSCE SMM vehicle blast

Turchynov blames OSCE monitor's death on Russian leaders

Ukrainian delegation in PACE demands impeachment of Agramunt – Gerashchenko

Poroshenko, Tillerson discuss Minsk implementation, possible deployment of peacekeepers in Donbas

Sanctions against Russia not policy in themselves, they are a tool to resolve Ukrainian conflict - Mogherini

LATEST

Poroshenko changes personnel of Commission for Coordination of Euro-Atlantic Integration of Ukraine

Ukrainian Defense Ministry says militants are to blame for OSCE SMM employee's death

Ukrainian sappers receive NATO certificates from Canadian instructors

SBU sees OSCE vehicle blast in Luhansk region as terror attack

Interfax-Ukraine to host press conference 'FinStream Project a Real Opportunity for SME to Get Financing from Company with 17-year Experience'

ADVERTISING

SOCIAL

ADVERTISING
Interfax-Ukraine
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
Loading...
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING

UKR.NET- новости со всей Украины.

ADVERTISING
WEATHER
изучение английского
купить товары для собак
Квартиры в Вишневом
ADVERTISING