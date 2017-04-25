Interfax-Ukraine to host press conference on 'Annual Business Climate Assessment 2016'

On Tuesday, April 25, at 11.00, the Interfax-Ukraine News Agency's press center will host a press conference by experts of USAID program Leadership in Economic Governance (USAID LEG), who will present new data of Annual Business Climate Assessment 2016 (ABCA). The participants will include coordinator of the USAID LEG program, executive director of the Institute for Economic Research and Policy Consulting Oksana Kuziakiv; expert of the USAID LEG program, junior researcher at the Institute for Economic Research and Policy Consulting Viktoria Bespalko; USAID LEG expert, senior researcher at the Institute for Economic Research and Policy Consulting Iryna Fedets, and senior economic adviser of the USAID LEG program, Chairman of the Board of the Institute for Economic Research and Policy Consulting Ihor Burakovsky (8/5a Reitarska Street). Registration requires press accreditation. More information by email: riznyk@ier.kiev.ua.