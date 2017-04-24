Tragedy with OSCE car blast in ORLO must be thoroughly investigated – Klimkin

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Pavlo Klimkin has expressed his condolences to the family and employees of the victim of mine explosion on the territory of the Luhansk region, which is not controlled by the authorities of the country, of the observer of the OSCE SMM and stressed the need to ensure the security and freedom of movement of the members of the SMM.

"My condolences to the family of the victim, loved ones&whole @osce_smm team. We will provide all necessary medical assistance to wounded," Klimkin wrote on his Twitter on Sunday.

He also said that "thorough investigtn of @osce_smm auto tragedy in occupied territory of Donbas. Safety&freedom of movement must B ensured accord.2 mandate."

As earlier reported, about 10.17 on Sunday in the area of the locality of Pryshyb of the Luhansk region (ORLO), a car of the OSCE SMM was blown up, presumably on a mine. According to the Ukrainian side of the Joint Center for Monitoring and Coordination (JCCC), at the indicated time, according to the data of duty shifts, both the Ukrainian side and the illegal armed forces of the ORLO adhered to the cease-fire regime.

OSCE Chairperson-in-Office and Austria's Foreign Minister Sebastian Kurz said a patrol car of the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe's Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine (OSCE SMM) ran over a landmine in the Luhansk region, leaving one SMM employee dead and another one injured. This incident requires a thorough investigation and those responsible for it must be held accountable, he said.

Later the OSCE SMM press service said that an employee of the OSCE Special Monitoring Mission (SMM) was killed and two others taken to hospital for a medical examination.

A U.S. citizen, an employee of the mission, was killed and several monitors from Germany were injured and taken to hospital, when the OSCE patrol car blew up in the vicinity of the Prybysh populated locality, a source with the self-proclaimed Luhansk People's Republic (LPR) law enforcement agencies told Interfax earlier.

Pryshyb is a village, belonging to the Slavoserbian district of the Luhansk region of Ukraine. The settlement is de-facto under control of the LPR. The village is located on the right bank of the Seversky Donets River. To the north of the settlement, along the bed of the Seversky Donets, there is a disengagement line of the sides.