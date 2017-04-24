Facts

11:34 24.04.2017

Body of OSCE SMM member killed near Luhansk moved to Kyiv-held territory

The body of the member of the OSCE Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine (OSCE SMM) who was killed in the Luhansk region of Ukraine has been moved to Kyiv-held territory, spokesman for the Ukrainian mission to the Joint Center for Control and Coordination (JCCC) Dmytro Strutynsky said.

"Consistent with the rules and a request by OSCE SMM [Special Monitoring Mission] representatives, the Ukrainian mission to the JCCC ensured a ceasefire on the Pervomaisk-Molodizhne-Popasna line, creating a passage for evacuating the body. The body was evacuated to Ukraine-held territory at about 10 p.m. yesterday," Strutynsky said on the 112.Ukraine television channel on Monday.

An investigation into the explosion that killed the OSCE SMM patrolman in the Luhansk region is within the mission's jurisdiction, and it is so far unclear whether Ukrainian police would have access to the inquiry, Strutynsky said.

An OSCE SMM vehicle was blown up presumably by a roadside mine near Pryshyb in the Luhansk region at around 10:17 a.m. on April 23. The blast killed a U.S. citizen, a paramedic belonging to the mission; an OSCE SMM employee from Germany also suffered a concussion.

Interfax-Ukraine
