Those responsible for blowing up OSCE SMM patrol outside Luhansk must be held accountable - Kurz

A patrol car of the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe's Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine (OSCE SMM) ran over a landmine in the Luhansk region, leaving one SMM employee dead and another one injured, OSCE Chairperson-in-Office and Austria's Foreign Minister Sebastian Kurz said.

"Tragic news from Ukraine: SMM patrol drove on mine. One OSCE patrol member killed, one injured. [...] Heartfelt condolences to family of victim+SMM team. Death of colleague is a shock to whole OSCE. Hope injured monitor will recover soon," Kurz wrote on his Twitter page on Sunday.

This incident requires a thorough investigation and those responsible for it must be held accountable, he said.

"Just spoke to OSCE_SMM [Chief Monitor] Amb[assador Ertugrul] Apakan: Need thorough investigation; those responsible will be held accountable," Kurz said.