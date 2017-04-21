Two Ukrainian servicemen killed, 8 injured in Donbas in past 24 hours – ATO HQ

Over the past day, the militants have carried out 47 shelling attacks on the positions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the area of the Anti-Terrorist Operation (ATO), as a result of which two Ukrainian servicemen have been killed and eight injured, the press center of the ATO headquarters has reported.

"The situation in the ATO area has taken a turn for the worse," ATO HQ said on Facebook.

The Donetsk sector was in the main focus of fire activity of terrorist groups. In particular, Avdiyivka was fired on from tanks, 120 mm and 82 mm mortars, grenade launchers and heavy machine guns, Butovka from 82 mm mortars, grenade launchers and heavy machine guns, Verkhniotoretske and Luhanske from mortars of 82 mm caliber, weapons of the infantry combat vehicles and machine guns. Kamyanka, Zaitseve and Pisky were shelled by anti-tank grenade launchers and heavy machine guns, Mayorske and Novhorodske from grenade launchers, while Troyitske was attacked with the usage of machine guns and small arms.

"In the coastal sector, the enemy fired on the defenders of Maryinka and Krasnohorivka from the mortars of the 82-mm caliber and the grenade launchers. Defenders of Shyrokyne and Vodiane were attacked by infantry fighting vehicles and grenade launchers of various systems. In the vicinity of Pavlopil and Talakivka the adversary used anti-tank grenade launchers and machine guns of large calibers at positions of marines. Strongholds in the area of Novohryhorivka were shelled by machine guns of large calibers. Snipers stepped up in the vicinity of Lybidynske and Vodiane," a report says.

In the Luhansk sector, militants fired on Katerynivka from 82 mm mortars and automatic grenade launchers, Novozvanivka was shelled by grenade launchers and heavy machine guns, and Donets suffered from automatic grenade launchers.