14:08 24.04.2017

Interfax-Ukraine to host press conference 'FinStream Project a Real Opportunity for SME to Get Financing from Company with 17-year Experience'

On Friday, April 24, at 14.30, the Interfax-Ukraine News Agency's press center will host a press conference entitled "FinStream Project a Real Opportunity for SME to Get Financing from Company with 17-year Experience in the Segment." The participants include co-owner of the FinStream project, FGK owner Serhiy Pozniak; FinStream co-owner Andriy Matiash; FinStream project manager Serhiy Sapatov; and Owner of Pizza Veterano Leonid Ostaltsev (8/5a Reitarska Street). Accreditation is required by phone: (067) 784 6545.

