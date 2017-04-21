Suspect in Odesa Port-Side Plant case Pereloma detained in ex-MP Martynenko case

Detectives of the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU) have detained the second suspect in the case related to the embezzlement in state-run enterprise Skhidny (Eastern) Mining and Processing Works in which former MP Mykola Martynenko was detained on April 20.

"On April 20 NABU detectives jointly with prosecutors of the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office (SAPO) detained the second person suspected of committing crimes and violating Part 1 of Article 255 (the creation of a criminal group), Part 5 of Article 191 (misappropriation, embezzlement or conversion of property by abuse of official post committed in respect of an especially gross amount, or by an organized group) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine. The issue of notifying the person is being settled," the NABU said.

According to the report, the detained person is also involved in a criminal case related to embezzlement of UAH 205 million in Odesa Port-Side Plant. The case has been sent to court. The detained person is accused of committing this crime.

SAPO Head Nazar Kholodnytsky said on Friday morning that the detained person is Serhiy Pereloma, first deputy board chairman of national joint-stock company Naftogaz Ukrainy.

Kholodnytsky said that the investigators are seeking to arrest him for two month with a UAH 100 million bail option.