Facts

09:38 21.04.2017

Two Ukrainian soldiers killed near Avdiyivka - headquarters

Two Ukrainian servicemen have been killed in a shell attack on a Ukrainian army stronghold near Avdiyivka, the anti-terrorist operation headquarters said.

"According to preliminary information, two servicemen were killed in shelling of the stronghold of one of our mechanized infantry brigades situated not far from Avdiyivka," the headquarters' press center said on Facebook on Thursday evening.

On this direction, the enemy used tanks, 82 millimeter mortars, various grenade launchers and large-caliber machineguns, Kyiv says.

