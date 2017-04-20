Facts

17:54 20.04.2017

Higher Administrative Court dismisses ex-prosecutor general Shokin's lawsuit against Poroshenko, Rada

The Higher Administrative Court of Ukraine has turned down the request made by former Prosecutor General Viktor Shokin to overturn his dismissal by the president and the Verkhovna Rada, an Interfax-Ukraine correspondent reported.

This ruling was announced by Presiding Judge Valentyn Moroz on Thursday.

On March 29, 2016 Ukraine's parliament voted to sack Shokin. Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko signed an order to dismiss Shokin on April 3, 2016, and Yuriy Lutsenko became PGO head in May 2016.

In March of 2017, Shokin filed a lawsuit seeking the recognition of his dismissal as illegal and his reinstatement in the prosecutor general's office.

The defendants in Shokin's lawsuit are Ukraine's president Poroshenko and the Verkhovna Rada, who is represented in court by Mykola Olefirenko.

Shokin seeks the Verkhovna Rada's resolution on giving its consent to his dismissal, as well as the relevant presidential decrees to be declared null and void. In addition, the former prosecutor general also seeks to be reinstated in his former office, the court's press service told Interfax-Ukraine.

IMPORTANT

Ex-officers of Kharkiv riot police charged with crimes against Maidan protesters and journalists continue to serve in police

Moldovan businessman Platon sentenced to 18 years in jail for laundering over $20 bln from Russia

There is ongoing hot war, not frozen conflict in Donbas – Poroshenko

Ukraine's CEC asks Rada committees to clarify possibility of holding local elections in Donbas

Russia continues to fly to arms increasing army personnel - Turchynov

LATEST

Russian hybrid fighters attempting to rout Ukrainian army troops from Shyrokyne – ATO HQ

EP extends cooperation with Verkhovna Rada until 2019 – memo

Russia's failure to implement UN court interim decision to be submitted to UN General Assembly – Justice minister

U.S. will never recognize Crimea's annexation – Poroshenko

Paris to continue working in 'Normandy format' following presidential election in France – French Ambassador to Ukraine

ADVERTISING

SOCIAL

ADVERTISING
Interfax-Ukraine
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
Loading...
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING

UKR.NET- новости со всей Украины.

ADVERTISING
WEATHER
изучение английского
Детские игрушки
Квартиры в Вишневом
ADVERTISING