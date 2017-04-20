Higher Administrative Court dismisses ex-prosecutor general Shokin's lawsuit against Poroshenko, Rada

The Higher Administrative Court of Ukraine has turned down the request made by former Prosecutor General Viktor Shokin to overturn his dismissal by the president and the Verkhovna Rada, an Interfax-Ukraine correspondent reported.

This ruling was announced by Presiding Judge Valentyn Moroz on Thursday.

On March 29, 2016 Ukraine's parliament voted to sack Shokin. Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko signed an order to dismiss Shokin on April 3, 2016, and Yuriy Lutsenko became PGO head in May 2016.

In March of 2017, Shokin filed a lawsuit seeking the recognition of his dismissal as illegal and his reinstatement in the prosecutor general's office.

The defendants in Shokin's lawsuit are Ukraine's president Poroshenko and the Verkhovna Rada, who is represented in court by Mykola Olefirenko.

Shokin seeks the Verkhovna Rada's resolution on giving its consent to his dismissal, as well as the relevant presidential decrees to be declared null and void. In addition, the former prosecutor general also seeks to be reinstated in his former office, the court's press service told Interfax-Ukraine.